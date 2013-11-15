BEIJING Nov 15 China's leaders have shown that
they are strongly committed to market-based reforms, although
they face a test to deliver results, a senior U.S. Treasury
official said on Friday.
"I think there is going to continue to be progress, but the
question is how much and how quickly," said the official.
"The direction is significant, but the character and the
pace of change matters."
The official added that China has made some progress in
making the yuan more market-driven, but more is needed, adding
that the yuan currency is likely to continue to
appreciate as the government pursues market-based reforms.
China's ruling Communist Party published a full document of
its reform plans earlier on Friday.