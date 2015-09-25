* Stock, FX market volatility not due to capital account
opening
* Slow pace of reform to blame for China market
vulnerability
* Impact of yuan devaluation short term in nature
* China still attractive to international capital
(Adds details, more comments)
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 25 China should continue with
financial reform now, a senior Chinese central banker said on
Friday, warning that costs will increase if reforms are delayed.
Sheng Songcheng, director of the Survey and Statistics
Department at the People's Bank of China, said that recent
volatility in Chinese stock and currency markets was not due to
the opening of China's capital account but that the slow pace of
reform was to blame for leaving domestic markets vulnerable to
global volatility.
"With financial reform and opening, you can't release the
bow then expect the arrow to come back, you can't put off reform
opportunity because of market volatility," he told a financial
conference in Shanghai.
"China's financial market fluctuations in recent years are
the result of inadequate implementation of coordinated reforms."
Sheng added that China was still attractive to long-term
foreign capital, and that the government had plenty of leeway to
tinker further with economic policy, including further reform to
the foreign exchange market given that domestic interest rates
are on a downward trend.
China can fully liberalise domestic interest rates as
financial institutions have now learned to manage risk, he said.
He said the downward pressure on the yuan was
short term in nature and there was no basis for long-term
depreciation, repeating what other officials said.
"There could be some excessive depreciation of the exchange
rate in the short term, but it will finally strike an
equilibrium.
"China has neven allowed the yuan to depreciate at will over
the past decade," he added.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)