SHANGHAI Feb 13 China has opened the door of
its tightly-controlled capital account a fraction wider by
allowing firms operating within its Shanghai free trade zone to
borrow funds without having to go through complicated regulatory
hurdles.
Firms -- both non-financial and financial -- in the free
trade zone in Shanghai will now be able to borrow up to twice
their capital base, double the previous limit allowing them
greater access to cheaper offshore financing.
Firms in the free trade zone will be allowed to determine
their own level of foreign capital financing exposure,
according to the central bank's statement released on Thursday.
Banks operating in the zone can raise funds either in
foreign or domestic currency. Non-bank financial institutions
such as securities firms can also import foreign capital but
domestic firms are urged not to rely on short-term financing,
authorities said.
"It is a positive step in terms of liberalization of the
capital account for the corporate sector," said Eddie Cheung, a
foreign exchange strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong
Kong.
Strategists say the latest steps indicate Beijing is looking
to accelerate its reform agenda by allowing foreign companies
greater flexiblility in operating on the mainland and perhaps
counter some of the large capital outflows it saw last year.
By allowing greater access to companies to overseas markets,
China is hoping to reverse some of the flows and boost the
attractiveness of the free trade zone, where the incremental
pace of opening has been greeted with lukewarm enthusiasm among
foreign companies in recent months.
"This specific decree means that the capital account for
firms in the free trade zone has effectively been opened,
another step towards actively deepening capital account opening
in China," said Shanghai PBOC deputy director Zhang Xin on
Thursday.
China launched the Shanghai free trade zone in September
2013 and officials promised a far more open and streamlined
environment for foreign firms to do business there, along with
the relaxation of policies for a raft of service sectors.
In recent months, it has speeded up the reform initiative by
expanding the footprint of the free trade zone and allowing full
foreign ownership of e-commerce firms in Shanghai.
