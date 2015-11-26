BEIJING Nov 26 Chin has fended off systemic risks in its financial markets and will continue to push ahead with market reform, China's Premier Li Keqiang was reported as saying by state television on Thursday.

During a visit to the Shanghai branch of the People's Bank of China, Li said that China will further open its capital markets both to inbound and outbound investors, according to China Central Television.

Li also said that China will step up efforts to prevent illegal cross-border capital flows.

Beijing will seek further improvements in the country's insurance sector as well as the development of multi-tiered capital markets, the state broadcaster reported. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Nick Heath; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)