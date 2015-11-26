BEIJING Nov 26 Chin has fended off systemic
risks in its financial markets and will continue to push ahead
with market reform, China's Premier Li Keqiang was reported as
saying by state television on Thursday.
During a visit to the Shanghai branch of the People's Bank
of China, Li said that China will further open its capital
markets both to inbound and outbound investors, according to
China Central Television.
Li also said that China will step up efforts to prevent
illegal cross-border capital flows.
Beijing will seek further improvements in the country's
insurance sector as well as the development of multi-tiered
capital markets, the state broadcaster reported.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Nick Heath; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)