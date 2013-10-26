BEIJING Oct 26 A top Chinese leader has
promised "unprecedented" economic and societal reforms at the
Communist Party's much anticipated plenum meeting next month,
state media reported on Saturday.
Yu Zhengsheng, the fourth-ranked member in the elite
Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party, said the
closed-door meeting would "principally explore the issue of deep
and comprehensive reforms".
"The reforms this time will be broad, with major strength,
and will be unprecedented," he said, according to the official
Xinhua news agency.
"Inevitably they will strongly push forward profound
transformations in the economy, society and other spheres."
Yu's comments are among the first from China's top leaders
about the plenum, where President Xi Jinping is expected to
press for greater economic reforms.
The broad reform agenda is expected to steer the world's
second-largest economy, which is experiencing slowing growth,
from a reliance on debt-fuelled investment to a more balanced
model driven more by consumption, services and innovation.
The meeting will mark the third time China's elite
200-member Central Committee has gathered since a leadership
transition last year.
Historically, third plenums in China have served as a
springboard for key economic reforms. Political reform is not
expected to be a major point of discussion.
China's cabinet has called for greater effort in revamping
the economy because a recovery is not yet solid.
China's $8.5 trillion economy grew at its fastest pace this
year between July and September in a rebound fuelled largely by
investment, although signs are already emerging the pick-up in
activity may lose some vigour. China still expects to meet its
economic targets for this year, including growth of 7.5 percent.
China this week launched a new benchmark lending rate, aimed
at letting markets set the cost of funds and reducing
distortions that have led to excessive investment and
overcapacity now dogging the economy.
At the plenum, the reform agenda is likely to feature
financial and tax reforms, but may also address persistent
issues such as hastening urbanisation through land reforms and
liberalising China's household registration system, which
restricts migration between rural areas and cities.
Critics have said that vested interests, especially
state-owned enterprises, could stymie reforms.
Former leader Deng Xiaoping launched historic reforms at the
third plenum of the 11th party committee in 1978 to rescue the
economy from the verge of collapse after Mao Zedong's disastrous
Cultural Revolution.