HONG KONG, Dec 22 China and Hong Kong have
approved the first funds to be marketed under a long-awaited
cross-border scheme, but unfortunate timing, lack of variety and
the growth of alternative investment options have taken the
sheen off the initiative.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission and Hong Kong
Securities and Futures Commission on Friday said seven funds
could be marketed in each other's territory under a "mutual
recognition of funds" programme three years in the making.
The scheme has been hailed as the latest milestone in the
opening-up of China's financial markets by allowing global asset
managers to tap into Chinese household savings via funds set up
in Hong Kong.
But the approved funds all invest client money in shares and
bonds in Asia and China in particular, where the benchmark share
price index fell 34 percent over June to October. The
MSCI Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan) index has also lost 13 percent this
year and is widely expected to fall in 2016 as factors such as
economic slowdown in China dampen investment in the region.
"Interest in the mutual recognition of funds will be curbed
at the beginning as the stock markets in both China and Hong
Kong are hovering around low levels and lack upward momentum,"
said China chief economist Liao Qun at Citic Bank International.
"Investors have concerns about each other's market as they are
not familiar with it."
The funds' appeal has also been dulled by other new
cross-border schemes such as the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, where shares can be traded on each other's exchange, as
well as relaxation to other schemes that allow domestic
institutions to put money into overseas stocks and bonds.
Chinese and Hong Kong securities regulators began discussing
mutual fund recognition in 2012 but later prioritised the Stock
Connect. The funds scheme formally started in July this year but
with Chinese share prices in free-fall, market participants had
to wait another five months before four Chinese and three Hong
Kong funds became the first of 47 applicants to gain approval.
"We have all been waiting such a long time," said Stewart
Aldcroft Chief Executive of CitiTrust, which has been helping
funds with their applications. "It is a huge disappointment that
such a small number of funds have been approved and that there
aren't many broader investment choices in the first batch."
The scheme's key attraction compared with other cross-border
investment schemes is its focus on individual rather than
institutional investors, said Michael McCormack, executive
director at consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.
However, he said, "I don't think any of the asset managers
are betting all their chips on their first fund launch."
