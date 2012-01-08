BEIJING Jan 8 China's insurance industry will see lower profits in 2012 as it faces a grim operating environment and struggles with problems ranging from poor customer service to unethical salesmen, the country's new insurance regulator said on Sunday.

Growth will slow, insurers will be less able to make payouts on claims and will reap lower investment returns, Chinese state media reported Xiang Junbo, chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), as saying.

Xiang, a war veteran and screenwriter turned banker, was the chairman of Agricultural Bank of China before taking the helm of the CIRC in October. He oversees an industry that includes the world's two biggest life insurers -- China Life and Ping An -- that is currently facing headwinds from weak investment returns.

The industry suffers from a poor reputation among customers, said Xiang, in unusually blunt language for a Chinese regulator.

"Customers don't trust the insurance sector due to misleading salesmen and the difficulty of getting paid back (on claims)", said Xiang, while companies themselves continue to grab marketshare, sometimes through illegal methods.

"These problems are eroding the foundation of trust for the development of the insurance industry and seriously damage the image of the sector," he said.

China's total insurance premiums rose 10 percent to 1.43 trillion yuan ($226.64 billion) in 2011 from a year earlier, state media quoted the CIRC as saying on Saturday.

Ping An said last month it plans to raise up to 26 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) by selling convertible bonds to replenish capital amid economic uncertainty.

Chinese insurers will need more than 110 billion yuan of external funding to fuel their rapid development in the next three years, rating agency Standard & Poor's has said. (Reporting by Don Durfee and Judy Hua. Editing by Jane Merriman)