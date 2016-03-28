By Shu Zhang and Engen Tham
| BEIJING, March 28
BEIJING, March 28 China's banking regulator has
tightened up its scrutiny of the country's distressed asset
managers, in a bid to crack down on improper bad debt
transactions with commercial banks, an internal document
reviewed by Reuters shows.
China's asset management companies (AMCs) are prohibited
from signing with banks any private agreements, including
implicit repurchase guarantees, which would distort the
transaction structure or change risk-bearing party of
non-performing loans (NPLs), the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) said in the document.
The CBRC also asked its local offices to strengthen its
offsite and onsite inspection of bad debt companies, taking
regulatory measures to address "illegal conduct" and holding
related personnel responsible, the document said.
The banking regulator's notice, which is dated March 17, is
intended to address "in-the-closet" credit risks as some lenders
temporarily conceal their real NPL levels by making repurchase
agreements privately with AMCs to warehouse their bad lending.
China's banking sector faces its greatest challenge since
the global financial crisis, with NPLs hitting a 10-year-high of
1.27 trillion yuan ($194.9 billion) last year, or 1.67 percent
of all loans outstanding, official data showed. But the real
level may be much higher, analysts warned.
While the bilateral repurchase agreements give banks the
appearance of cleaning-up their books, the credit risk of the
soured loans is not transferred, explained a local banker
working at a mid-tier commercial lender.
"The NPLs of some banks are so bad that AMCs just don't want
to buy them," the banker told Reuters. "But if banks agree to
repurchase them later, AMCs may be willing to collaborate."
The document, if strictly implemented, will shut the door
for such practice, a local AMC executive told Reuters.
The domestic 21st Century Business Herald reported on the
document earlier. The CBRC did not immediately respond to a fax
from Reuters seeking comment.
China established its Big Four AMCs, led by China Huarong
Asset Management Co and China Cinda Asset Management
Co, in 1999 to help digest bad loans from the
country's four largest state banks, which were facing an
insolvency crisis. They have since taken on more than 4 trillion
yuan in bad loans.
The government also has set up more than a dozen local AMCs
over the last two years in provinces such as Zhejiang and
Guangdong.
More than 70 percent of assets of some provincial AMCs come
from this type of channel business, along with most of their
profits, the banking analysis team of Guotai Junan Securities
said in a note to clients on Monday.
The CBRC document did not directly address this practice,
but required AMCs "not to provide any channels for banks to
avoid regulatory supervision over asset quality," it said.
AMCs are also only authorised to buy non-performing assets
from non-financial institutions, the CBRC notice said. They are
not allowed to buy fabricated debts or assets, or provide
financing for companies or projects in the name of bad debt
purchases, the CBRC warned.
AMCs also "must not set up special purpose vehicles to
operate in prohibited businesses," the notice said.
The CBRC also stated that AMCs "must not use unreasonable
extension, restructuring, internal transfer or roll-over as
means to conceal risks," the notice said.
($1 = 6.5151 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Matthew Miller and Jacqueline Wong)