BEIJING, Sept 29 China has not set any "policy
obstacles" for offshore institutions to move their proceeds from
Chinese asset sales offshore, the country's foreign exchange
regulator said in an online statement released late on Thursday.
Bloomberg News had reported on Wednesday that China's
efforts to limit capital outflows are creating a potential
headache for Deutsche Bank as it seeks to move
proceeds of the sale of a stake in Hua Xia Bank out
of the country.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange's (SAFE)
statement said that this kind of cross-border transfer of
proceeds does not require approval from SAFE.
