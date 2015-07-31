(Adds detail)
BEIJING, July 31 China's sole financial futures
exchange will tighten rules governing trading that it regards as
"irregular" to tackle what it sees as excessive speculation in
the markets, it said on Friday.
The China Financial Futures Exchange will classify some
arbitrage and speculative activity in stock index futures as
"irregular" it said in a statement on its website. The new rules
will become effective on Monday.
More than 400 withdrawn orders for a single contract or more
than five self-trades per day will be considered "irregular
trading", the statement said.
On Friday, Chinese stocks posted their biggest monthly loss
in nearly six years, even as Beijing rolled out a series of
support measures and promised to step up efforts to bolster the
flagging economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1 percent on
Friday to end at 3,664 points, falling 10 percent this week.
China's stock markets fell into a savage correction in
mid-June, slumping some 30 percent, after more than doubling in
a year. But they are still up some 13 percent so far this year.
Also on Friday, China's securities regulator said it had
restricted 24 stock trading accounts for suspected trading
irregularities mainly for withdrawing too many orders.
The regulator also said that it was investigating
individuals and institutional investors who used automated
trading strategies in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
so as to analyze their impact on the stock market.
The ruling Communist Party has enlisted the central bank,
the state margin-lender, commercial banks, brokers, fund
managers, insurers and pension funds to buy shares, or help fund
their purchase, to help stave off a full-blown crash.
Sources told Reuters that China is pressing foreign and
Chinese-owned brokerages in Hong Kong and Singapore to hand over
stock trading records as it extends its pursuit of "malicious"
short sellers of Chinese stocks to overseas jurisdictions.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing By Nicholas Heath)