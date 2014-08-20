BEIJING Aug 20 Companies operating in China
will be punished if they violate laws, regardless of whether
they are domestic or foreign firms, a senior official at the
country's economic planner said on Wednesday.
Li Pumin, secretary general of the National Development and
Reform Commission, made the comments shortly after the
commission said it had fined 12 auto part makers, including
foreign firms, 1.23 billion yuan ($200 million) for manipulating
prices.
"China is a country ruled by law, everyone should be equal
before the law. So, it's no matter whether they are domestic or
foreign-funded firms, they will receive a punishment as long as
they violate laws," Li told a conference.
The fine is the latest in a series of anti-trust probes that
China has conducted in the past year that has targeted Chinese
and foreign companies, though critics have argued that the
high-profile cases were mostly aimed at overseas businesses.
(1 US dollar = 6.1461 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)