RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
BEIJING, June 7 China will "fully open up" its 55-trillion-yuan ($8.4-trillion) card payment market to spur competition, the People's Bank of China said late on Tuesday.
Qualified foreign companies can apply to set up bank card clearing institutions in China and must meet the same standards and processes as domestic companies, the central bank said in an online statement.
Foreign investors are permitted to participate in China's bank card clearing market by acquiring a domestic card clearing firm, it added. ($1=6.5699 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal