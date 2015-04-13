SHANGHAI, April 13 China will allow investors in
the country's A-share stock markets to open multiple accounts
starting on Monday, the country's clearing house said on Sunday.
The move will help support development and innovation in the
capital markets, China Securities Depository and Clearing Co Ltd
(CSDC) said in a brief statement.
Chinese stocks hit seven-year highs last week, shaking off
investor concerns that a spate of looming initial public
offering would drag down a recent bull run for mainland shares.
"We will cancel the 'one person, one account' restriction
for normal investors, and permit investors - according to their
need - to open multiple A-share accounts on the Shanghai and
Shenzhen bourses," the CSDC said.
The clearing house added it would strictly control the
process to ensure that only investors who had real need of
multiple accounts would be allowed to open them.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)