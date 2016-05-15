(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
* Beijing aims to improve oversight after summer stocks
crash
* Officials visited UK to study regulatory framework
-sources
* UK officials also visit China to discuss regulation
-sources
* UK overhauled financial supervision after 2008 global
crisis
* China mulling whether to create single super-regulator
By Michelle Price and Benjamin Kang Lim
HONG KONG/BEIJING, May 15 China has asked
Britain for advice on plans to create a financial
super-regulator, as it looks to improve financial oversight
following last year's stock market crash, sources with knowledge
of the talks told Reuters.
The discussions between representatives from China and the
UK Foreign Office and Treasury highlight Britain's burgeoning
relationship with Beijing on financial issues, notwithstanding
this week's gaffe by Queen Elizabeth, who was caught on camera
grumbling that Chinese officials accompanying President Xi
Jinping on a visit to the UK last year had been "very rude to
the ambassador".
The talks signal Beijing's growing willingness to seek
outside help to improve regulation of its financial
infrastructure, in a bid to increase transparency, reduce
systemic risk, and stop companies exploiting loopholes.
Several Chinese and British sources with direct knowledge of
the talks said Beijing had sent delegations to London to study
the UK regulatory framework, with two sources citing a visit in
the first quarter.
UK government representatives also visited Beijing last
month to discuss financial, economic and regulatory issues, two
sources with knowledge of the visit said.
Weaknesses in Chinese regulation were exposed last summer
when China's stock markets lost a third of their value in a
month, having soared 150 percent in the previous 12 months.
Government and regulators rushed out a series of measures to
arrest the crash, including limiting short-selling, stopping new
listings and strong-arming big funds to buy more stocks.
The interventions were widely criticised for over-riding
market mechanisms, poor inter-agency coordination and creating
moral hazard by implying government support.
OVERHAUL
Reuters reported in November that China was considering
consolidating supervisory powers in one regulator covering
banking, mutual funds, insurance and securities,
but two Chinese sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
no decisions had yet been made.
The Chinese sources said any proposals would include a few
options for China's cabinet, the State Council, to choose from,
but it was unclear if a proposal had yet been submitted.
Britain overhauled its regulatory system after the global
financial crisis of 2008-09, handing enormous power to the Bank
of England, which is responsible for averting risks to the
financial system as a whole.
The new structure aims to reduce blind spots by more closely
aligning macro-economic policies with on-the-ground regulation
and supervision of financial institutions and markets.
China can't exactly recreate Britain's regulatory structure
due to differences in their political systems and potential
rivalries over where such a powerful regulator would fit among
senior decision makers.
"The UK model is a reference, but we can't completely copy
it," said one of the sources. "The UK model is worth us studying
but it would have flaws when implemented in China."
This is not the first time China has sought foreign help in
addressing financial problems at home. Reuters reported in March
that the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank,
approached the U.S. Federal Reserve last July for advice on
handling its tumbling stock markets.
The UK Treasury has lobbied hard to become China's partner
of choice on a range of financial issues, and the two are
collaborating on several economic and financial projects,
including a stock trading link between London and Shanghai.
Another source briefed on the matter said Britain had
"answered questions when asked" on its regulatory structure as
part of this broader dialogue, but added that "Chinese
regulation is a matter for the Chinese government."
The Foreign Office and Treasury declined to comment.
NEW SYSTEM
In one of the options currently under discussion, China's
top financial regulators - the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), the China Banking Regulatory Commission
(CBRC) and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) -
would be merged.
Currently these three agencies operate independently,
reporting to the State Council, China's cabinet, and would
continue to report to the cabinet if merged.
Another option under consideration would see the new
super-regulator report to the PBOC, giving the central bank more
power, as in Britain. The PBOC would still report to the State
Council, the sources said.
One Chinese source said this proposal would partly reinstate
the pre-2003 system in which the PBOC was responsible for
supervising the country's banks. China's major state lenders had
to be recapitalised and restructured between 1998 and 2003
following a credit binge.
"Merging the CBRC, CSRC and CIRC under the central bank
would be reverting to the old system when the PBOC had too much
power," this person said.
In August, the Financial Stability Board, an international
watchdog, said China's current structure allows the three
agencies to pursue conflicting policy objectives, potentially
undermining the central bank's capacity to maintain financial
stability as the country opens up its markets.
The CSRC, CBRC, CIRC, PBOC and State Council Information
Office did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Michelle Price and Benjamin Lim; additional
reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Will
Waterman)