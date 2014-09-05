SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China's stock market regulator
said on Friday it may tighten supervision on corporate
information distributed online after a fake statement was
published in an Internet chat room purporting to be from a
listed company.
Currently the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
controls how companies disclose information, but an Internet
chat room on Aug. 6 published the fake statement said to be from
Guanghe Landscape Culture Communications Co Ltd that
discussed the company's operations.
The publishing of the statement raised questions as to how
well the CSRC is regulating the dissemination of corporate
information by listed companies.
"Our commission will next study and improve regulations
governing corporate information disclosure so as to keep pace
with the development trend of Internet media," CSRC spokesman,
Deng Ge was quoted as saying on the watchdog's official
microblog.
The CSRC will allow online media a role in distributing
corporate information, but will simultaneously "strengthen
supervision of information circulation and its spread via the
Internet," Deng was quoted as saying.
The regulator urged listed companies to tighten supervision
of their online activities to avoid violating disclosure rules.
Currently company executives are banned from publishing on
their personal blogs, microblogs, WeChat and other online
facilities any insider information that has not been announced
publicly.
Listed companies must also respond swiftly to online reports
or rumours, making timely clarifying statements and suspending
trading in their stocks and derivatives in case of emergency,
the CSRC spokesman said.
