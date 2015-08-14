HONG KONG Aug 14 A global financial watchdog
has warned China's regulators to work together more closely,
clearly define their roles, and promote transparency to improve
risk management in the financial system.
"A unifying theme behind the peer review recommendations is
the need for closer coordination and information sharing between
the authorities to handle a dynamic financial system," the
Financial Stability Board (FSB), the international regulatory
body comprised of central banks wrote in a report published late
on Thursday.
It comes as Chinese policymakers attempt to stabilise the
stock market through a series of interventions that have raised
questions over China's complex regulatory structure.
The multiple regulatory agencies that oversee stock markets,
banks, insurers, capital inflows and outflows, and fiscal and
monetary policy, have overly broad mandates and are not joined
up, leading them to sometimes pursue policy measures that
contradict one another, the FSB said.
The FSB recommended that regulatory agencies review their
protocols for sharing information, clarify their mandates, and
to reduce uncertainty by making more policy- and decision-making
information public.
"Market participants' expectations about the policy stance
need to be anchored around a cleary understandable framework in
order to avoid turbulence caused by policy uncertainty," the FSB
report said.
China's regulatory system is under intense scrutiny in the
wake of a dramatic stock market sell-off that has seen the
country's main indices fall around 24 percent since mid-June.
Market participants have said the regulatory response to the
crisis was poorly coordinated, heightening investor uncertainty
and contributing to the crash's severity.
The FSB, of which China is a member, is tasked with
monitoring global systemic risk. China was last reviewed in 2011
and has since made improvements, the FSB noted, adding that
China is not alone in having regulatory coordination problems.
The Information Office for China's State Council, which
helps oversee regulatory coordination, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Eric Meijer)