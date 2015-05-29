BRIEF-Crcam Atlantique Vendee Q1 net income group share rises to 28.1 million euros
* Q1 gross operating income 36.0 million euros ($39.31 million) versus 37.6 million euros year ago
SHANGHAI May 29 China's securities regulator said Friday that it would keep in close contact with global index companies to facilitate the entrance of long-term capital into China's stock market.
Zhang Xiaojun, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told a news conference in Beijing that regulators will make it more convenient for foreign investors to invest in yuan-denominated A shares.
Earlier this week, FTSE Russell, one of the world's largest index providers, said it will launch two transitional indexes that include China A shares - a staggered approach that will bring local Chinese shares into its global emerging markets benchmark in two to three years.
The FTSE announcement comes ahead of an upcoming June 9 decision on China A share inclusion by rival MSCI Inc, owner of the world's most influential emerging markets benchmark against which some $1.7 trillion of funds is tracked. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Q1 gross operating income 36.0 million euros ($39.31 million) versus 37.6 million euros year ago
LONDON, May 3 Toronto-Dominion Bank unit TD Bank Europe Ltd will commence trading and clearing as a category 2 member of the London Metal Exchange from May 8, the LME said in a statement on Wednesday.