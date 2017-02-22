BEIJING Feb 22 China's central bank and other financial regulatory bodies are creating a universal framework for the oversight of the asset management industry, Chen Wenhui, the vice chairman of the country's insurance regulator, told a news conference.

Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday China's financial regulators had circulated a draft framework of new rules aimed at curbing risks and reducing leverage in the booming asset management industry.

(Reporting By Matthew Miller, Writing By Shu Zhang)