By Kelvin Soh and Alison Leung
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China's securities
regulator plans to relax controls on Hong Kong and overseas
listings for Chinese companies and will push for issues of
yuan-denominated shares in the offshore yuan market, its vice
chairman, Yao Gang, said on Monday.
The move could export to Hong Kong the surge in capital
markets activity that has made Shenzhen, where most of China's
startups and small and medium-sized companies go public, a
teeming IPO hub in Asia Pacific.
China holds a tight grip on its securities and foreign
exchange market, with companies at the will of regulators to
raise funds locally or abroad, which can often delay the timing
of capital-raising plans and prompt some issuers to tap markets
even during volatile times because they may not have another
chance any time soon.
"The China Securities Regulatory Commission will revise
overseas listing rules this year to simplify procedures and
lower thresholds, providing good conditions for small to
medium-sized and privately-owned Chinese companies to list
overseas," Yao said.
China was the world's biggest IPO market in 2011, raising a
combined 286 billion yuan ($45.5 billion) through share sales in
Shanghai and Shenzhen, according to accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Shenzhen's ChiNext and Small & Medium Enterprise boards have
seen a surge in activity in recent years, helping catapult
Chinese firms Ping An Securities and Guosen Securities to the
top two positions in fees in the Asia Pacific region, surpassing
international rivals like UBS and Goldman Sachs
.
Most state-linked companies such as ICBC, the
world's most valuable bank, do dual listings in Hong Kong and
Shanghai. Any share sale in China requires regulatory approval
and must be completed within months of the nod being given.
A pilot scheme that allows offshore yuan to be transferred
back to the mainland to invest in capital markets, known as
"RQFII," will also be expanded, he said during a speech at the
Asian Financial Forum.
The various schemes that allow investors to move their money
in and out of Chinese capital markets will also be expanded by
raising the existing caps allowed under the programmes, Yao
said, without giving further details.
"Although the currency is not fully convertible, we have
implemented the QFII and QDII schemes and will continue to
expand these programmes," he said.
QFII allows qualified foreign investors to put money in
China's capital markets, while QDII allows qualified domestic
investors to take their money out of the country.
Separately, Japan's vice minister of finance, Takehiko
Nakao, said the country's banks were willing to step in should
European lenders decide to pull out of Asia to shore up their
balance sheets back home.
"I talked to senior officials at the banks recently, and
they say they are willing to provide more money for investment
and trade," Nakao said.
"They are also thinking about buying some assets, but this
is really difficult. The banks did so in the late 1980s and that
was not very successful, so they must be very prudent."
The cost of borrowing in U.S. dollars has been rising since
the fourth quarter of last year as more banks begin hoarding
cash in the region to prepare for any European pullout and
tightened capital regulations.
Standard Chartered's Asia chief executive, Jaspal
Bindra, said on Jan. 5 he was already seeing "early signs" of
European banks pulling back from loans in Asia.