(Adds Railways Minister's comment in state media)
By Lucy Hornby and Benjamin Kang Lim
BEIJING, March 4 China is likely to dismantle
its sprawling, scandal-plagued Railways Ministry into operations
and commercial arms that will be supervised by different
agencies, two sources said, part of an overhaul of the
bureaucracy as new leaders take charge in Beijing.
The restructuring is aimed at ending long-standing
inefficiencies and addressing the ministry's reputation for
insularity and corruption, they said.
"The Railways Ministry will be demoted (in status)," said
one of the sources.
The changes are set to be approved at the annual full
session of the National People's Congress, or parliament, which
begins on Tuesday. A cabinet reshuffle is expected as Xi Jinping
takes over formally as president and Li Keqiang as premier.
"Part of the Ministry of Railways will be merged with a
super-Ministry of Transport," said a second source who has
leadership ties, requesting anonymity to avoid repercussions for
speaking to foreign reporters. The source was referring to the
operations of the railways.
A state-owned enterprise will absorb the ministry's
commercial arm, which has responsibility for passenger ticketing
and freight operations, the sources added.
YEARS OF PROBLEMS
The Railways Ministry has faced numerous problems over the
past few years, including heavy debts from funding new
high-speed lines, waste and fraud. The government has pledged to
open the rail industry to private investment on an unprecedented
scale.
Railways Minister Sheng Guangzu told the state news agency
Xinhua on Monday he was not sure if he would be the last to lead
the ministry, but said he supported its restructuring.
Shares in Chinese rail firms listed in Hong Kong fell on
Monday, in what analysts said was investors reducing risk
exposure in the face of the long-anticipated reforms.
China Railway Group fell 4 percent in Hong Kong
and China Railway Construction closed down 2.3
percent, underperforming a 2.1 percent drop in the China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong.
"Our deep hope is that the (railway) reforms become the
clarion call for a new round of trade reform and a trigger for
the huge potential of reforming the monopoly state sector, to
create the maximum benefit for China's future development,"
wrote Hu Shuli, editor in chief of Caixin, a respected financial
weekly.
The 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported the
ministry will likely be split. A "Railways Bureau" would oversee
operations and personnel, while the lucrative freight business
and passenger transport would be incorporated into state-owned
enterprises overseen by the State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission, or SASAC.
Previous reform plans had involved hiving the ministry off
into a number of competing entities. For the moment, the
ministry's 18 bureaus will remain a part of the operating arm,
it said.
SACKED
Railways Minister Liu Zhijun was sacked in February 2012 and
expelled from the ruling Communist Party last May for taking
bribes and using his position to help the chairman of an
investment company get "enormous illegal profits".
Liu successfully resisted a merger with the Ministry of
Transport five years ago, but the Ministry of Railways was dealt
big blows by his sacking and by a 2011 crash on its flagship
high-speed service in which 40 people died.
Separately, the South China Morning Post reported that China
would set up a new watchdog similar to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, streamlining a complex regulatory system that
has seen a series of scandals over food contamination and fake
medicines.
Last-minute wrangling could keep pharmaceuticals out of the
watchdog's purview, after an unsuccessful first attempt several
years ago, the Hong Kong-based newspaper said.
China's State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) was
founded in 2003 as a ministerial-level agency directly under the
State Council but was downgraded and affiliated the Ministry of
Health in 2008 after a number of corruption scandals involving
the sale of drug approvals.
The SFDA is currently responsible for policies and
programmes on the administration of drugs, health food, medical
devices and cosmetics, while the Health Ministry mainly handles
food safety and other agencies look after packaging and animal
health.
The General Administration of Quality Supervision,
Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) also has responsibility for
inspecting product quality in China and for imports or exports.
Zheng Xiaoyu, former head of the SFDA, was executed in July
2007 for taking bribes and dereliction of duty after a series of
drug safety scandals on his watch.
(Additional reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong and Mark
Bendeich in Sydney; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Kevin
Liffey)