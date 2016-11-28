SHANGHAI Nov 28 China's insurance regulator
said on Monday that risks are rising for insurers' credit
assets, according to a post on the official website of the
regulator.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) has adopted
a slew of measures this year to reduce risks from insurers, from
reining in aggressive acquisitions to investing in long-term
assets using short-term funds.
Chen Wenhui, the vice chairman of the CIRC, said 80 percent
of insurance assets were invested in credit-related assets and
credit risks were rising, even as insurance firms chase higher
yields.
There were still gaps between the use of insurance funds in
China and more mature markets, such as deficiencies in corporate
governance and Chinese insurers' involvement in insider trading,
he said.
The international political and economic situation is
complex, adding to the risks faced by insurance funds, he said.
