BEIJING Nov 19 China's top securities regulator
reiterated commitments to easing the government's control over
the initial public offering (IPO) process on Tuesday, but said
the government will also intensify its auditing of companies
hoping to list.
"We will unswervingly push forward stock issuance
registration system reform and truly give power to the market
and investors," Xiao Gang, chairman of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a financial forum, according
to remarks posted on the commission's web site.
"This does not mean that the CSRC will sit idly, which will
lead to more junk stocks," he said.
The CSRC has implemented a defacto freeze on IPOs since late
2012. While the stated reason for the suspension of approvals
for new initial public offerings was to clean up fraud by
forcing underwriters review the accuracy of pending IPO
applications, the ban was widely understood to be an effort to
prop up the chronically weak stock market by restricting the
supply of new shares.
Lifting the ban would signal that policymakers are willing
to abandon such market interference. Xiao's comments could imply
the government is going to take its time before doing so.
Detailed reform plans released on Friday after a party
meeting pledged to "push forward stock issuance registration
system reform", suggesting firms seeking to tap equity markets
will no longer depend on official approval.
The reform will bring China's IPO vetting process closer to
that in developed countries where firms register their IPOs and
go through a rigorous audit before listing.
Xiao highlighted the need for reforms as the stock market is
marred by a host of problems, including artificially high share
issuance prices, high price-to-earning ratios and the use of
dominant positions by big shareholders to harm small investors.
He also said China will allow more qualified foreign
investors to enter China's stock market, but conditions are not
ripe for China to launched a long-awaited international board.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Matt Driskill)