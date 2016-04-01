BRIEF-Orient Securities International says co entered into placing agreement
May 18 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd:
SHANGHAI, April 1 China's securities regulator is still studying rules to allow stock exchange listings by companies already traded in the over the counter (OTC) market, according to a statement posted on the official microblog of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Friday.
The State Council, China's cabinet, had previously stated that OTC traded companies meeting requirements can apply to transfer to stock exchanges, however CSRC has not released any guidance on how this would proceed in practice. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.