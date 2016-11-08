SHANGHAI Nov 8 China's insurance regulator said on Tuesday it does not support short-term speculative stock trading by insurance funds, pointing out that trading activities by Evergrand Life Insurance Co has negative effects on the industry.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) urged Evergrand to stick to the principle of long-term value investment and strengthen risk controls, according to a statement on CIRC's official microblog. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Additional reporting by Zhang Shu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)