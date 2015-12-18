* CSRC to use test results to avoid systemic risk
* Tests will see how institutions fare in extreme conditions
(Adds details on stress tests and background)
BEIJING Dec 18 China's stocks regulator said on
Friday it will conduct stress tests on brokerages, mutual funds
and commodity futures institutions to obtain a comprehensive
understanding of the capital markets.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will use
the test results to prevent systemic risk and create a framework
of contingency plans in the event of extreme market conditions,
Zhang Xiaojun, a spokesman for the CSRC, told a weekly news
conference in Beijing.
"Risk stress-testing is an important way to enhance the
effectiveness of supervision and improve management of the
industry," the CSRC said in an official statement released after
the conference.
"It does not mean the regulators and self-regulatory
organizations are predicting, or judging future development or
trends in the market," it added.
China's stock market fell nearly 40 percent in the summer
before rebounding, leading to widespread concerns about how
financial institutions would fare under volatile conditions in
the future.
Zhang said the regulator plans to examine how firms perform
under extreme conditions, such as liquidity situations, among
others.
