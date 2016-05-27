SHANGHAI May 27 China's securities regulator will allow qualified financial institutions and private equity firms to list on China's over the counter New Third Board, according to a statement posted on the regulator's microblog on Friday.

A separate statement said that hedge funds would be allowed to act as market makers on the board. Previously, only brokerages could act as market makers there.

Some financial firms were previously barred from listing on the New Third Board, sources told Reuters in January. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)