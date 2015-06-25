HONG KONG, June 25 China's biggest reinsurer,
China Reinsurance (Group), has mandated China International
Capital Corp (CICC), HSBC and UBS AG to help manage a planned
Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $2 billion,
IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
The three banks were named joint sponsors for the IPO,
expected in the fourth quarter of the year, added IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
China Reinsurance didn't respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
The company would join a series of brokerages, insurers and
banks raising more than $30 billion in new funds through equity
offerings in the next few months in Hong Kong, making 2015 the
busiest year for the financial services sector since 2010.
