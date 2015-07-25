SHANGHAI, July 25 A court in China's northeast Liaoning province has sentenced
five members of a banned religious cult to prison for trying to spread rumours and recruit
believers, state media reported on Saturday.
China's Communist Party, obsessed with social stability, brooks no challenge to its rule. It
has cracked down on cults, which have multiplied in recent years. Demonstrations have been put
down with force and some sect leaders executed.
The official Xinhua news agency reported that the five accused, who live in the city of
Panjin, were members of the group Quannengshen, or the Church of Almighty God. It said they were
caught with proselytizing materials in their possession.
Quannengshen gained notoriety in 2014 when a video distributed online appeared to show group
members beating a woman to death at a McDonald's food chain. That incident led to two members
being sentenced to death for murder.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney)