BEIJING Dec 6 A senior Chinese government
official said fake living Buddhas were using donations to
support pro-independence activities in Tibet and called on local
authorities to take action against them, according to state
media.
Local governments in Tibet should cooperate with their
counterparts in eastern and central China and "take joint action
to contain the phenomenon of fake living Buddhas", Zhu Weiqun,
chairman of the ethnic and religious affairs committee of the
Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told state
television on Saturday.
The government is building a database of legal living
Buddhas, and may eventually make it public, the online edition
of the official China Youth Daily on Sunday quoted Zhu as
saying.
Tibetan Buddhism holds that the soul of a senior lama, or
monk, is reincarnated in the body of a child who would then grow
up to become a so-called living Buddha.
As of 2007, there were more than 100 living Buddhas in
Tibet, according to the official China Daily.
The Chinese government has said it must approve the next
Dalai Lama, the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet.
The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after an abortive
uprising against Chinese rule. He has said the title of Dalai
Lama could end when he dies.
The search for a living Buddha such as the Dalai Lama is
complex, involving divination, interpreting dreams, oracles and
prayer, according to Tibetan Buddhist tradition.
On state television on Saturday, Zhu made no mention of
Baima Aose, a self-proclaimed living Buddha in Hong Kong who
came under fire from practitioners after he ordained Chinese
actor Zhang Tielin as a living Buddha instead of via the
traditional search process.
China's official Tibet website said a Tibetan monastery has
called Baima Aose a "fake".
Fake living Buddhas swindle money from practitioners in
eastern and central China and trick women into having sex with
them, Zhu said, adding that they then return to Tibet and engage
in illegal "splittist activities".
The Dalai Lama has denied Chinese charges he wants Tibetan
independence or that he promotes violence, saying he only wants
genuine autonomy for his homeland.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Benjamin Kang Lim; Editing by Ryan
Woo)