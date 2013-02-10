BEIJING Feb 10 French carmaker Renault
has started recalling over 60,000 cars exported to
China due to problems with their fuel level sensors, state news
agency Xinhua quoted the Chinese consumer watchdog as saying.
Renault's China unit this week started recalling 61,508
Koleos sport utility vehicles produced between Dec 16, 2008 and
July 10, 2012, Xinhua quoted the General Administration of
Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine as saying on
Saturday.
The cars have faulty fuel level sensors that display
incorrect fuel levels on their dashboards, the watchdog said.
Renault will change the sensors for free, it said.
The watchdog's website showed Renault's vehicle recall was
announced on Feb 6, the second in two months. Renault had
recalled 5,097 Koleos cars in January due to welding problems,
the watchdog's website showed.
Like other European carmakers, Renault is struggling with
swollen inventories owing to weak demand in Europe and wants to
gain a foothold in China, the world's largest auto market and
where it lags rivals including Volkswagen.
Besides expanding its Chinese sales network, Renault also
wants to build cars in China.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Michael Perry)