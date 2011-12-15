* Solar power capacity by 2015 to be 50 pct over previous
plan
* Solar power generation to hit 20 bln kWh in 2015
* Overall wind power capacity target unchanged from previous
plan
BEIJING, Dec 15 China has further revised
up its solar power development target for 2015 by 50 percent
from its previous plan, state media reported on Thursday.
The government has set a target for installed solar power
generating capacity to reach 15 gigawatts by 2015 and wind power
capacity to hit 100 GW, China National Radio reported, citing an
announcement from the National Energy Administration.
The ambitious move may have been encouraged by a rapid
increase in solar power installation in recent months after the
government unified grid feed-in tariffs for solar projects for
the first time in July, and offered a higher price for projects
that would be put into operation before the year end.
China had doubled its 2015 solar power goal to 10 GW after
the Japanese nuclear power crisis.
Installed solar power capacity at the end of 2010 was less
than 1 GW in China, the world's largest exporter of photovoltaic
products and home to some of the industry's top players, such as
Trina Solar, JA Solar, Suntech Power
and LDK Solar.
Annual solar power output will reach 20 billion kilowatt
hours by 2015 and wind power output 190 billion kWh, China
National Radio said in a text report posted on its website
(www.cnr.cn).
Of the planned 100 GW wind power capacity in 2015, 5 GW will
be built in the ocean, it said.
The overall wind power capacity goal was the same as that in
the previous plan.
Non-fossil energy production including wind, solar, biomass,
geothermal and nuclear power will amount to 480 million tonnes
of standard coal in 2015, the report added.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)