BEIJING Oct 23 A Chinese newspaper pleaded with
police on Wednesday to release an investigative reporter accused
of defamation in an unusual public rebuke amid a wider
government crackdown on freedom of expression.
The state-run New Express tabloid printed a front-page
commentary begging police in the south-central city of Changsha
to set reporter Chen Yongzhou free under the headline: "Please
release him."
Chen was detained after writing more than a dozen stories
criticizing the finances of a major state-owned construction
equipment maker.
Chen's arrest, which coincides with new curbs on
journalists, lawyers and internet users in China, throws into
question the role of whistleblowers as the country's leadership
moves to eradicate graft.
"When the government is cracking down on freedom of
expression and arresting journalists ... it seems to cast
serious doubt on how serious this anti-corruption drive is,"
said Maya Wang of Human Rights Watch.
Chen reported that Changsha-based Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Science and Technology Co. Ltd. engaged in sales
fraud, exaggerated its profits and used public relations to
defame its competitors, accusations strongly denied by the
company.
The commentary went viral on Sina Weibo, China's
Twitter-like microblog service, on Wednesday, and was
republished by Chinese media with no obvious antagonism from
censorship authorities.
Zoomlion said it had complained to the Changsha police about
Chen following his stories.
"The reason we did it was to safeguard the legitimate rights
of the company," Zoomlion vice president Sun Changjun told
Reuters, declining further comment.
Media experts said the commentary was unusual but not highly
controversial because the paper, published in the southern
metropolis of Guangzhou, was criticising Changsha authorities as
opposed to the central government.
Changsha police did not specifically name Zoomlion, but said
Chen was detained on defamation charges.
"New Express journalist Chen is suspected of the crime of
damaging business reputation, and so on October 19 was detained
by police according to the law," the city's public security
bureau said in a posting on its microblog.
In the acerbic commentary, New Express alluded to
state-owned Zoomlion's influence in Changsha.
"Even though Zoomlion is very strong and pays a lot of taxes
in Changsha, we are still of the same class," the commentary
said. "Uncle police, big brother Zoomlion, we beg you, please
let Chen Yongzhou go."
A Chinese cartoonist was detained last week for criticising
the government of the flood-stricken city of Yuyao using Weibo.
"BLACK HAND AT WORK"
New Express had become embroiled in an ongoing feud with
Zoomlion over Chen's reporting, with a company employee publicly
speculating that its hometown competitor Sany Group Co. Ltd.
had planted Chen's stories. Sany has denied any
wrongdoing.
"This is nothing but paid journalism, an alignment of
interests - there is definitely a black hand at work behind the
scenes," Gao Hui, an assistant to the chairman of Zoomlion,
wrote on his microblog on July 16, leading the New Express to
sue him for libel for repeatedly criticising Chen's reporting.
While state-run, the newspaper is one of many regional
publications which generally have a more local focus than, for
instance, the official Xinhua news agency that is more of a
government mouthpiece with national reach.
In one article, published in May, Chen detailed what he
called sales fraud by Zoomlion, based on information found in an
anonymous USB drive delivered to the New Express. That caused
the company's stock price to fall more than 5 percent, even
though the company rejected the charge.
In a July statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange,
Zoomlion said it had been under an "all-round malicious attack
by its competitor" since the fourth quarter of 2012. It insisted
there was nothing wrong with its books.
Analysts said the decision to detain a journalist, though
not uncommon, is not made lightly.
"Zoomlion is a company that must have a strong and close
relationship with authorities in Hunan," said Jin Zhong,
publisher of Hong Kong-based Open Magazine.
The fierce competition between Sany and Zoomlion amid a
slowdown in the construction equipment market has sometimes
turned ugly, with each company saying the other engaged in
corporate spying. Sany's chairman told a local reporter this
year that Zoomlion was involved in kidnapping his son, a charge
Zoomlion denied.
