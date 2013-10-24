BEIJING Oct 24 China's central publishing
regulator, in a rare acknowledgement of the rights of
journalists, expressed concern on Thursday about a detained
reporter, a case that has stirred outrage after a newspaper
pleaded with police on its front page to let him go.
Chen Yongzhou was detained after writing more than a dozen
stories criticizing the finances of a major state-owned
construction equipment maker, a move that coincides with new
curbs on journalists, lawyers and internet users in China.
"The General Association of Press and Publishing (GAPP)
resolutely supports the news media conducting normal
interviewing and reporting activities and resolutely protects
journalists' normal and legal rights to interview," the China
Press and Publishing Journal, which is overseen by the
association itself, said, citing an association official.
"At the same time, it resolutely opposes any abuse of the
right to conduct interviews."
The article said the association was paying "close
attention" to the matter.
Chen reported extensively for the state-backed New Express
tabloid on Changsha-based Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and
Technology Co. Ltd., saying the company had engaged
in sales fraud, exaggerated its profits and used public
relations to defame its competitors, accusations strongly denied
by the company.
Zoomlion told Reuters on Wednesday it had complained to
Changsha police about Chen. Police said they had detained Chen
on charges he had defamed a business.
In an unusually bold response, New Express published a
front-page commentary on Wednesday, headlined by three huge
characters saying: "Please free him." On Thursday, the headline
read: "Again, please free him."
The central government-backed All China Journalists
Association told state media that it had asked the Ministry of
Public Security to guarantee Chen's safety and handle the matter
fairly.
Press freedom in China is considered a sensitive topic, but
Chinese-language media with state backing carried stories about
the incident on Tuesday and Wednesday with no obvious sign of
official censorship.
GAPP said it had noted the attention internet users had paid
to the issue. Chen's story had gone viral on Wednesday on Sina
Weibo, China's Twitter-like microblog service.
