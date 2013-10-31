BEIJING Oct 31 China's press regulator will
investigate and overhaul the management of a newspaper, one of
whose reporters has been arrested after repeatedly criticising a
major state-owned construction equipment maker, state media said
on Thursday.
Chen Yongzhou, a reporter for New Express tabloid, confessed
on state television on Saturday to accepting bribes for
fabricating more than a dozen stories that claimed
Changsha-based Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
Co. Ltd. engaged in sales fraud, exaggerated its
profits and used black public relations tactics, accusations
strongly denied by the company.
Chen has been formally arrested on a charge of damaging
Zoomlion's reputation, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
The case comes as the government moves to crack down on
freedom of expression by journalists, lawyers, whistleblowers
and internet users.
The press regulator's branch in the southern province of
Guangdong, where New Express is based, had stripped Chen of his
official reporting credentials, state radio said.
It also ordered the publishers of the paper, the Yangcheng
Evening News Group, to "carry out a full rectification" of New
Express, "investigate the responsibility of the relevant staff
and immediately revise its leadership", the report added.
Problems found to exist at New Express would be "further
dealt with in accordance with the law", it said, without
providing further details.
Chen's case caused a public stir when the newspaper
published two large front-page commentaries last week asking
authorities to "please release him" after he was detained - an
unusually bold move in a country where newspapers self-censor to
avoid repercussions from the government.
On Sunday, New Express recanted its support for Chen and
added its own apology, saying it had behaved unethically and
damaged the credibility of the news media. Shares of Zoomlion
surged on Monday after the news.
Zoomlion told Reuters last week it had complained to
Changsha police, who arrested Chen, leading critics to point to
Zoomlion's influence over city authorities.
It is not clear who bribed Chen, but Zoomlion has in the
past accused its hometown rival, Sany Group Co. Ltd.,
of planting critical stories about it, accusations Sany has
denied.
The public feud between the two firms has sometimes turned
ugly, with each accusing the other of using sleazy tactics to
gain market share amid a slowdown in the industry.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)