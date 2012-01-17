SHANGHAI Jan 17 China's central bank on
Tuesday conducted 14-day reverse bond repurchase business worth
169 billion yuan ($27 billion), temporarily injecting cash into
the money market amid a liquidity squeeze ahead of the Lunar New
Year holiday, traders told Reuters.
The central bank announced earlier this month that it would
suspend bill sales and conduct reverse repo business to meet a
cash shortage in the money markets.
The most important annual holiday in China typically sees
Chinese withdrawing money from banks for celebrations, and
companies paying year-end bonuses.
($1=6.31 yuan)
