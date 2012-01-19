SHANGHAI Jan 19 China's central bank will
conduct 14-day reverse bond repurchase business worth 183
billion yuan ($29 billion) on Thursday, temporarily injecting
cash into the money market amid a liquidity squeeze ahead of the
Lunar New Year holiday, traders told Reuters.
The central bank announced earlier this month that it would
suspend bill sales and conduct reverse repo business to meet a
cash shortage in the money markets.
The most important annual holiday in China typically sees
Chinese withdrawing money from banks for celebrations, and
companies paying year-end bonuses.
The PBOC did 169 billion yuan in reverse repo business on
Tuesday, in addition to similar business on Monday and Wednesday
with selected banks although the amounts were not announced.
($1=6.31 yuan)
