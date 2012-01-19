SHANGHAI Jan 19 China's central bank will conduct 14-day reverse bond repurchase business worth 183 billion yuan ($29 billion) on Thursday, temporarily injecting cash into the money market amid a liquidity squeeze ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, traders told Reuters.

The central bank announced earlier this month that it would suspend bill sales and conduct reverse repo business to meet a cash shortage in the money markets.

The most important annual holiday in China typically sees Chinese withdrawing money from banks for celebrations, and companies paying year-end bonuses.

The PBOC did 169 billion yuan in reverse repo business on Tuesday, in addition to similar business on Monday and Wednesday with selected banks although the amounts were not announced.

($1=6.31 yuan) (Reporting by Steven Bian and Jacqueline Wong)