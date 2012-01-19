* PBOC injects 183 bln yuan via reverse repos
* Yield at 6.05 percent
* Interbank repo rates fall after auction
(Adds auction yield, market, analysis)
SHANGHAI, Jan 19 China's central bank
conducted 14-day reverse bond repurchase business worth 183
billion yuan ($29 billion) on Thursday, injecting short-term
cash into the money market, traders said, which sparked a fall
in recently lofty interbank repo rates.
A series of reverse repo auctions this week by the cental
bank to help alleviate the liquidity crunch ahead of the
week-long Lunar New Year holiday was widely expected.
At 6.05 percent, the reverse repo yield was high by normal
standards. Given the extraordinarily high rates seen in recent
days, however, the operation still had the effect of pulling
down rates in the interbank market.
The yield on 14-day repos closed at 7.38 on
Wednesday, after reaching an intra-day high of 9.00 percent.
Following the auction on Thursday, the 14-day repo rate had
fallen to 6.60 percent.
The benchmark seven-day repo rate, which
spiked as high as 13.00 on Wednesday before closing at 7.72
percent, was at 5.80 percent following Thursday's auction.
The central bank announced earlier this month that it would
suspend bill sales and conduct reverse repo business to meet a
cash shortage in the money markets.
The PBOC injected 169 billion yuan through reverse repo
business on Tuesday.
In addition to the open market operations, the central bank
also injected cash on Monday and Wednesday via non-open market
reverse repo operations with individual banks suffering from
particularly severe cash shortages. The amounts were not
announced.
The most important holiday in China typically sees Chinese
households and companies withdrawing money from banks for
celebrations and year-end bonuses.
($1=6.31 yuan)
(Reporting by Steven Bian and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)