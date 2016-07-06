Campbell Soup's profit drops 4.8 pct
May 19 Campbell Soup Co reported a 4.8 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by higher promotions and weak demand for products in its C-Fresh unit, soups and V8 vegetable juices.
HONG KONG, July 6 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to raise HK$9.51 billion ($1.2 billion) via a rights issue to fund the purchase of SABMiller's stake in their joint venture as well as expansion plans.
The Chinese brewer, which owns the Snow beer brand, plans to issue around 811 million rights shares at HK$11.73, a 30.76 percent discount to the previous close. Qualifying shareholders will be entitled to one rights share for every three shares held.
Controlling shareholder CRH Beer, which holds 51.67 percent of the company, has undertaken to take up its entitlement. ($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
May 19 Swiss baked goods maker Aryzta has named a new chief executive after its CEO and other top managers quit in March following a profit warning that wiped off more than $1 billion off its market value.