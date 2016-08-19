HONG KONG Aug 19 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd said on Friday its first-half net profit rose 45.1 percent from a year earlier as it focused resources on its flagship Snow brand and expanded sales in various Chinese cities.

The Chinese brewer said its profit stood at 605 million yuan ($91.1 million) for January-June. That compared to a restated 417 million yuan profit a year ago, excluding a 3.8 billion yuan loss from disposal of non-beer businesses to its parent last September.

Revenue fell 1.8 percent to 15.2 billion yuan.

"The beer industry is in a transitional stage. We expect a slower growth in sales volume than before and progressive consumption upgrades in the future," Chairman Chen Lang said in a statement. "The industry remains competitive."

The brewer recorded a drop in sales volume and turnover for the quarter ended in June, due to unfavourable weather conditions and a sluggish economic environment, while lower distribution expenses helped boost earnings.

The owner of Snow, the world's biggest-selling beer brand by volume, said in July that it sought to raise $1.2 billion via a deeply discounted rights offer to part-fund the purchase of SABMiller PLC's stake in their joint venture.

"Given the potential opportunity for further industry consolidation, we are confident in our future development," Chen said, adding the company will evaluate investment opportunities to expand its business.

Shares of the brewer rose 0.6 percent in afternoon trade after the results, outpacing a 0.3 percent fall in main index . ($1 = 6.6435 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)