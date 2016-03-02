HONG KONG, March 2 Shares of China Resources
Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd are set to open 25.2 percent
higher on Wednesday after the Chinese brewer said it would buy a
49 percent stake in China Resources Snow Breweries in a bid to
gain full ownership of the country's top beer brand.
The stock is set to open at HK$16, the highest open since
Jan. 7, outpacing a 1.96 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index.
The brewer said it had reached agreement with Anheuser-Busch
InBev SA/NV to buy the stake held by SABMiller Plc
for $1.6 billion, in a deal subject to regulatory
approvals and completion of the ABI-SABMiller acquisition.
