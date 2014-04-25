HONG KONG, April 25 Chinese authorities detained
last week two senior executives at units of China Resources
Holding Co. Ltd, the South China Morning Post
reported on Friday, as the chairman of the state-run
conglomerate is being investigated for corruption.
Wang Hongkun, an executive director of China Resources Land
and Wu Ding, chief executive of China Resources
Capital Holdings, were detained last Thursday, the newspaper
said, citing people familiar with the matter.
China Resources Land, in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse
this week, had said Wang had resigned due to personal health
reasons. It declined to comment on the newspaper
report.
A Hong Kong-based spokesperson at parent company China
Resources Holdings also declined to comment. China Resources
Capital executives were not immediately available to comment.
China Resources Holding has businesses spanning energy land
and consumer products and services in mainland China and Hong
Kong.
Last week, China's top anti-corruption body said it was
investigating its chairman, Song Lin, for a "serious violation
of discipline". Violation of discipline is official jargon for
corruption activities. Song has denied the allegations.
China Resources Holdings said this week it had appointed Fu
Yuning, a former chairman of China Merchants Group, as its new
chairman.
Several Chinese executives are being investigated for
alleged graft as President Xi Jingping intensifies a crackdown
on corruption.
The Hong Kong-listed units of China Resources Holdings
include China Resources Enterprise Ltd, China
Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd, China Resources Land
Ltd, China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd,
and China Resources Gas Group Ltd.
(Reporting By Alice Woodhouse and Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)