* 380 mln new shares offered at HK$25.25-25.65/each -terms
* Companies have raised $25 bln in HK share offerings in
2015
(Adds real estate loans, potential for other share placements)
By Elzio Barreto and Clare Jim
HONG KONG, May 12 State-backed developer China
Resources Land plans to raise up to $1.3 billion in a
Hong Kong share offer, taking advantage of a near doubling in
its stock price in the past 12 months to gain funds for new
projects.
A wave of Chinese firms, many of which have seen their
shares far outperform benchmark indices, have raised some $25
billion in Hong Kong stock offerings so far this year - more
than triple the amount for the same period in 2014, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Property companies, in particular, have been scrambling for
funds after a housing market downturn saw sales slow and profit
margins squeezed. Bank loans to developers surged 24 percent to
nearly $1 billion in the first quarter.
Apart from China Resources Land, other property firms are
also looking at share placements following a recent stock market
boom, a source with knowledge of the plans said, declining to be
identified as the deals have not been made public.
China Resources Land, the nation's 8th largest developer by
sales, is offering 380 million new shares in an indicative range
of HK$25.25 to HK$25.65 each, Thomson Reuters publication IFR
reported, citing a term sheet. That's equivalent to a discount
of up to 7 percent to Monday's close of HK$27.15.
Trade in its shares was halted on Tuesday, pending the
announcement of a share placement. The company declined to
disclose details.
Property firms are among the most indebted in China and like
its rivals, China Resources Land has seen its debt levels jump -
up 33 percent at end 2014 from a year earlier.
But its annual core profits grew 25 percent last year and
contracted sales for the first four months of 2015 jumped 56
percent. That has helped its stock nearly double over the past
year, compared with a 24 percent gain for the benchmark Hang
Seng index.
China Resources Land's plans for new funding come amid signs
that the market is bottoming out after the government relaxed
home purchase restrictions and downpayment levels. The central
bank also cut interest rates for the third time in six months on
Sunday in a bid to stoke a sputtering economy.
The term sheet said the share sale would be a so-called
top-up placement, with its main shareholder selling existing
shares and then subscribing to the same number of new shares.
BOC International, China International Capital Corp (CICC),
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint bookrunners of
the deal, IFR added.
($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)