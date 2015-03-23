HONG KONG, March 23 State-backed property
developer China Resources Land Ltd said on Monday core
profit jumped 25 percent last year, helped by its focus on
high-end projects in top-tier cities that yield better margins.
Annual core profit, which excludes investment gains and
losses, climbed to HK$11.8 billion ($1.5 billion). That compares
with an average forecast of HK$11.2 billion for core profit from
four analysts polled by Reuters.
China's property market began to slump from the first
quarter of 2014 after the central government tried to cool the
overheated sector with tighter bank lending and restrictions on
second home purchases. Even so, a number of big property
developers including China Resources Land managed to post
year-on-year gains in contract sales last year.
Net profit for Shenzhen-based China Resources Land, the
country's ninth biggest developer, was flat at HK$14.7 billion.
While the first two months of 2015 saw China's property
sales drop by the most in three years amid a housing supply
glut, developers and analysts now expect prices to slowly
recover, particularly in top-tier cities.
($1 = 7.7554 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)