HONG KONG, March 21 State-backed property
developer China Resources Land Ltd said on Monday core
profit jumped 19 percent last year and it remains positive about
the country's property market due to supportive policies from
Beijing.
China's eighth-largest property developer said core profit,
which excludes investment gains and losses, climbed to HK$14.2
billion ($1.8 billion). But it missed an average Thomson Reuters
Starmine SmartEstimate of HK$16.7 billion from 27 analysts.
Net profit during the period rose 15.8 percent to HK$17.5
billion.
China's home prices rose climbed 3.6 percent in February
from a year ago, the fastest clip in almost two years, thanks to
red-hot demand in big cities, but risks of overheating in some
places combined with weak growth in smaller cities threaten to
put more stress on an already slowing economy.
The company said the property sector would benefit from
supportive policies including a moderate monetary environment,
an acceleration in new-round urbanization, inventory clearance
measures as well as the formal end to China's one-child policy.
Shares of the developer eased 1.2 percent after the earnings
announcement. The broader market rose 0.2 percent.
($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)