* Core profit up 25.5 pct to HK$6.4 bln
* To focus land purchases on major third-, second-tier
cities
* To buy mixed-use, car park projects
(Adds new sales target, company comments, context)
HONG KONG, Aug 26 Property developer China
Resources Land Ltd raised its full-year sales target
by 10 percent on Friday, after booking a 25.5 percent gain in
core profit in the first half due to strong growth in housing
sales.
The state-backed homebuilder, China's ninth-biggest by sales
value, also said it plans to focus land purchases on major
third-tier cities and second-tier cities due to high land prices
in first-tier cities.
"We're concerned about the investment risk and considering
slowing down the investment pace (in first- and second-tier
cities)," said Vice Chairman Tang Yong at an earnings briefing.
"Land prices in first-tier cities are too high and that puts
pressure on returns, so we will focus more on second and
third-tier," he said.
The developer said it raised its 2016 sales target to 106
billion yuan ($15.90 billion) from 96 billion yuan on
expectation of robust home prices and sales.
It also said it planned to buy a mixed-used project in the
first-tier city of Shenzhen, and 23 car park projects from
parent China Resources Holding for 6.2 billion yuan - a 30
percent discount to the net asset value.
Chief Financial Officer James Yu said there is a shortage of
50 million parking spaces, and that buying the car park
portfolio represents diversification for the developer.
He said the car park projects would together earn revenue 40
million to 50 million yuan annually.
Earlier on Friday, China Resources Land said core profit,
which excludes investment properties' fair value gains and
losses, climbed to HK$6.4 billion ($825.23 million) in the six
months through June.
Net profit rose 19 percent to HK$7.7 billion, and revenue
increased 20 percent to HK$44.5 billion.
Some of China's largest cities continued to see huge annual
gains in average housing prices in July, with southern boomtown
Shenzhen rising the most by 40.9 percent. On the whole, however,
monthly increases have moderated.
But the market is uneven, with smaller cities in industrial
regions such as "rustbelt" Liaoning province continuing to see
price declines. In many such areas, local governments are trying
to stimulate demand.
($1 = 6.6678 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 7.7554 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Christopher Cushing)