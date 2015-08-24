(Adds context on market, details on margins, sales)
* Gross profit margin up 1.8 pct point in H1
* Sales in big cities, mainly of luxe properties rise
* Margins of other developers squeezed by high land prices
HONG KONG, Aug 24 China Resources Land Ltd
said on Monday an increase in sales in more developed
cities, where it mainly owns luxury properties, had boosted its
first-half margins, as other developers face a squeeze due to
high land costs and slower sales.
The state-backed firm, China's eighth-largest developer by
sales, said 40 percent of the 37 billion yuan ($5.78 billion) in
contracted sales it had notched in the first six months were in
bigger cities such as Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing, where
selling prices, especially for high-end properties, are higher.
Overall, contracted sales of the Shenzhen-based company
jumped 45 percent from the same year-ago period, while gross
profit margins also rose 1.8 percentage points.
"Our gross margin rose because of the improvement on the
geographical structure (of our developments)," Vice Chairman
Tang Yong told reporters after the company reported its
first-half core profit rose 32 percent to HK$5.02 billion.
Chief financial officer James Yu said margins of projects in
bigger cities were around 49 percent and forecast the company's
overall margin to remain stable at 32.2 percent in the next two
years.
Last week, China's largest property developer by sales,
China Vanke Co Ltd reported a 5.5 percent rise in
first-half core-net profit, but said operating margins shrank
due to higher purchasing costs.
Property sales in China have bottomed out in the first half
after a year-long slump, propped up by a barrage of government
support measures since last September, with home prices,
especially in first-tier, developed cities, rising for a third
consecutive month in July.
($1 = 6.4029 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)