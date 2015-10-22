LONDON Oct 22 China allocates an estimated 10
percent of its $3.5 trillion foreign exchange reserves to
sterling, double the holdings of other emerging market central
banks in the British currency, an analysis by Morgan Stanley
shows.
Analysts Evan Brown and Charles Rubenfeld said China may
choose to keep more reserves denominated in sterling in the
coming years, perhaps at the expense of the dollar, as it seeks
to beef up ties with London, the world's biggest centre for
currency trade.
"There is no clear reason for this GBP overweight, though it
may be because of financial linkages due to growing the China-UK
relationship and London being a global financial centre," they
said in the note.
On Tuesday, during a state visit by Chinese President Xi
Jinping, the Bank of England and the People's Bank of China
renewed an existing sterling/renminbi currency swap line for a
further three years and said its maximum value would be
increased to 35 billion yuan.
Britain was the top destination for Chinese money in 2014,
with $5.1 billion in investment, according to law firm Baker &
McKenzie, and during Xi's visit deals worth around $62 billion
were clinched.
Late last month, China started reporting data on its
official foreign exchange reserves to the International Monetary
Fund in an effort to provide more transparency in its push to
have the yuan recognised as a reserve currency.
A decision on whether to include the yuan in the IMF's
Special Drawing Rights currency basket is likely in November.
Data from the IMF on Sept. 30 showed total foreign-exchange
reserves globally were $11.5 trillion in the second quarter, up
from $11.4 trillion in the previous quarter. The dollar's share
fell in the second quarter to 63.7 percent while the euro's
share was steady at 20.7 percent.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)