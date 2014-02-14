BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins major contract from US automaker
* Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall group has won a contract with a lifetime volume of over 90 million euros ($96.44 million) for a new generation of divert-air valves
BEIJING, Feb 14 Water stocks at China's major reservoirs in mid-February fell 8.3 percent compared to last month, according to data from the country's Ministry of Water Resources. Water volumes in major hydropower reservoirs in early January (millions of cubic metres): 2014 2014 Pct change Feb 14 Jan 2 Three Gorges 30,679 37,500 -18.2 Xinanjiang 11,240 11,600 -3.1 Longyang Gorge 17,561 18,900 -7.1 Danjiangkou 9,969 7,880 +26.5 Fengman 5,035 5,492* -8.3 Baishan 4,284 4,490* -4.6 Total* 78,768 85,862 -8.3 Inventories in the above reservoirs account for around a third of stocks in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the ministry. * Data from Jan. 13 (Reporting By David Stanway; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Isuzu Motors serves co notice of intention to nominate Etsuo Yamamoto as executive director candidate