BEIJING, Jan 20 Water stock at China's major reservoirs in mid-January fell 5.3 percent from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. Total volume of the six reservoirs tracked by Reuters stood at 89.2 billion cubic metres, 4.9 percent lower than a year earlier. Water volumes in major hydropower reservoirs in mid-January (millions of cubic metres): 2016 2015 Jan 20 Dec 15 pct change Three Gorges 37,188 38,634 -3.7 Xinanjiang 13,640 15,350 -11.1 Longyang Gorge 16,355 17,279 -5.4 Danjiangkou 14,041 14,558 -3.6 Fengman 3,978 4,109 -3.2 Baishan 3,953 4,170 -5.2 Total 89,155 94,100 -5.3 * Inventories in the above reservoirs account for around a third of the stocks in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the ministry. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)