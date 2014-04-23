HONG KONG, April 23 China Resources (Holdings)
Co Ltd has appointed a new chairman with immediate
effect, replacing Song Lin who is being investigated by Chinese
authorities, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
Fu Yuning, a former executive chairman of China Merchants
Group, would take over from Song, China Resources said in a
statement on its website. China Merchants Group is the parent of
Chinese ports operator China Merchants Holdings International Co
Ltd.
The move to appoint a new chairman comes after the shares of
several Hong Kong-listed units under parent group China
Resources Holdings came under heavy selling pressure following
news of Song's probe.
While Song hasn't been charged or convicted of any specific
crime, the swift management reshuffle suggests the probe into
Song might be complex and drag on for some time.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection last week
said it was investigating Song for "serious discipline and law
violations." The official Xinhua news agency reported the
investigation was part of an intensifying nationwide crackdown
on graft.
China Resources (Holdings) is a state-owned conglomerate
whose Hong Kong-listed units include China Resources Enterprise
Ltd, China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd,
China Resources Land Ltd, China Resources Cement
Holdings Ltd, and China Resources Gas Group Ltd
.
China Merchants Group confirmed on its website on Wednesday
that Fu had a new appointment and would no longer serve as
chairman.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Joy Leung; Editing by James
Pomfret and Christopher Cushing)